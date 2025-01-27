Skip to Content
Showers linger as low pressure moves through the region

today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:09 AM

We woke up to wet streets and snow in the mountains as a slow moving low pressure system works its way through the area. Along with the wet roadways, cooler temperatures linger as well.

Snowfall totals were in the 4" to 6" inch range between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, with slightly higher totals above 7,000 feet.

Rainfall totals were very light, but let roads wet and slick.

Just under a tenth of an inch of rain fell in Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs, with lighter totals around the rest of the Valley. Skies will gradually clear out as the low pulls its way over to Arizona.

The cold air mass will linger for a couple of days before we see some nice warming on the way.

Moving toward next weekend, highs will climb to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny conditions!

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

