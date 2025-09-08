Trcaking warm weather today, breezier & cooler tomorrow

Today is a comfortable start to the workweek with temperatures hovering right around the seasonal average. Partly why it's warmer today is due to our drier conditions. We have had a long stretch of humid weather, but we are finally feeling some drier weather. Dew points will continue to dry out as we head into tomorrow, largely thanks to an increase in onshore flow.

More changes are on the way this week as a trough of low pressure moves into the western U.S. This area of low pressure will bring some cooler air to the region and bring a boost to onshore flow. This system will lead to a breezy Tuesday and will lead to high temperatures falling about 10°F below the seasonal average for midweek.

Breezy conditions will pick up through the afternoon on Tuesday. Wind gusts near 30 mph are expected for Tuesday evening. In anticipation of the expected winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 2 PM Tuesday - 1 AM Wednesday. This advisory is in place for the local mountains, San Gorgonio Pass & Desert Hot Springs, but not the rest of the Coachella Valley.

As mentioned before, high temperatures will decrease notably into the mid-90s for midweek. Highs will stay in the 90s through the upcoming weekend. For midweek, overnight lows will even dip into the upper-60s.