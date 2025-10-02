Warm today, breezy tomorrow, cooler this weekend

Happy Thursday and happy Yom Kippur to all those who celebrate. It's another mild day here in the Coachella Valley. Today is the warmest day of the week as highs hover around the seasonal average. It's a villagefest evening in Palm Springs! Villagefest will start an hour early today as the event returns to its earlier schedule.

The trough of low pressure we have been tracking over the last few days will move into California tomorrow. This will boost onshore flow, bringing some breezy conditions to the desert for Friday (particularly in the evening). A Wind Advisory has been issued for the San Gorgonio Pass, Desert Hot Springs, and the community of North Palm Springs, as winds will be strongest in these areas. Winds here on the valley floor could gust upwards of 35 mph. This advisory will be in place from 6 AM Friday through 5 AM Saturday. By Saturday, the low will move into Nevada. This will cause a shift in our winds, bringing light offshore winds to the region.

Temperatures for this weekend and next week will be nothing short of fantastic. Expect highs around 90°F through this weekend and early next week. Slight warming will occur around the middle of next week, but highs remain in the mid-low 90s.