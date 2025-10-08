Tracking a First Alert Weather Alert Thursday & Friday for wet weather

Today is comfortable and mild with dry weather and highs near the seasonal average. There are some big changes on the way, however. Remnant moisture from Hurricane Priscilla will be pulled into the region as a trough moves in from the north. This will increase humidity, cloud cover, and rain chances for Thursday and Friday. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for all day Thursday and much of Friday.

Currently a Tropical Storm, Priscilla is weakening as it moves northwest off the Pacific Coast of Mexico, parallel to the Baja Peninsula. The leading edge of this is expected to arrive Thursday morning, bringing increasing chances of showers and possible thunderstorms through Friday night.

Rainfall looks generally light for the Coachella Valley, around 0.10-0.25" total, though isolated downpours could occur from scattered thunderstorms, especially Friday afternoon. Most models show the bulk of this moisture and thunderstorm activity predominantly focused over San Diego County, but surrounding areas, like Palm Springs, will still likely see scattered showers.

A Flood Watch has been issued for a large portion of the Southwest, running from Southern California all the way NE up to Southern Utah and SW Colorado. Locally, this Flood Watch includes the Morongo Valley, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley Thursday morning through Saturday evening.

By Saturday, most of this tropical moisture is moving out as the system weakens, leading to a nicer, drier weekend. That said, another low over the PNW moves in this weekend, which will tighten our pressure gradients, increasing winds, especially across the desert. Temperatures will take a noticeable dip into the low to mid 80s starting Saturday through much of next week. Overall, this weekend into next week looks sunny and nice, but we’re already watching another chance of showers by next Tuesday.