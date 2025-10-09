First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking wet weather in the Southwest

Today is a cloudy and more humid day across the Coacehall Valley. This is a result of remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Priscilla being pulled into the region. This is being aided by an area of low pressure to the north. This moisture is what brought light rain to some areas throughout the valley tomorrow. Tomorrow, there is another chance for some spotty showers and thunderstorms across the region. Although the majority of the wet weather remains off toward our east. There are some Flood Advisories in effect for areas east of the Coachella Valley.

By Saturday, the aforementioned area of low pressure will move inland. This will help cut off the moisture moving into the valley, however, the chance for a lingering shower can't be ruled out. There will also be some slightly elevated breezes on Saturday as the trough to our north begins to exert more influence over our weather. This is one of the first big troughs of the fall season, especially one that's bringing such cooler air. Thanks to this, temperatures next week will be well below the seasonal average. A cooling trend will begin this weekend and go into the middle of next week, where highs will fall to the low 80s! There will be some light moisture associated with this system around Tuesday, and it may bring some light precipitation to the region. Given the cooler temperatures, there is even a small chance some of the highest elevations may see a few flurries.

