Local political groups busy as election day nears

Election day is quickly approaching with close to just a week left before November 5. In a mad dash to inform and register voters KESQ is taking a look at how local republican and democratic operations are at their respective party headquarters in the Coachella Valley.

Saturday, October 26 is the last day California is sending ballots to actively registered voters. In-person early voting began in California on October 7 and run through November 4 . Californians have until November 5 to return ballots by mail or return their ballot in person by 8 PM.

