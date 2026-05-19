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Your Vote 2026: Perez and Sanchez clash in nonpartisan race

John White previews Supervisor report (5/19/26)
Extended Interview with Supervisor Manuel Perez
Extended Interview with Councilmember Steve Sanchez
By
Updated
today at 5:36 PM
Published 3:46 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 is covering the race for Riverside County Supervisor, with incumbent Manuel Perez and challenger Steve Sanchez. The office plays a key role in transportation, air quality, healthcare, and public safety, and is a non-partisan seat.

Check Out: Your Vote 2026 - Race for Governor

Both candidates are ready for the outcome on June 2nd, and historically, the incumbent has an advantage, with campaign finance records showing Perez outspending Sanchez by over five to one. The candidates have different views on a proposed data center in Coachella, and Perez is answering questions about his health.

Perez Campaign Finances
Sanchez Campaign Finances

See News Channel 3 John White's Your Vote 2026 report "The Race for Supervisor" tonight at 6:00.

For more on June primary candidates, visit our Voter Guide Page

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John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

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