White Party Executive Producer and attendees share their excitement about the event’s return

It continues to be a lively weekend in the Coachella Valley.

This weekend marked the return of the White Party to Palm Springs.

This year's party is focused on celebrating the life of the White Party's founder, Jeffrey Sanker, who passed away from liver cancer last year.

We spoke to the White Party's Executive Producer, Chris Diamond and attendees about what makes this event so special.

The DJ sets, pool parties and fashion shows help offer a variety of fun for everyone that attends.

Miguel Pincilotti, a White Party attendee says, "It’s just an experience from the moment you walk in, to the moment you step out.”

I also asked people what artists they were looking forward to seeing most.

Sam Holloway, also attending the party shares, "Oh, I'm really looking forward to seeing Ray. I'm a big fan of her music.”

And of course, you can't forget about the 'Straight Up' singer, "The T Dance on Sunday with Paula Abdul performing, I'm so excited," says Pincilotti.

While catching up with Executive Producer, Chris Diamond, we asked him what makes the White Party so memorable. He says, "It’s a safe place where people can come, and enjoy themselves, and be themselves. And you know have great relationships that continue over time. It’s amazing for that."

Pincilotti also shares, "Everywhere you go everyone is happy. It's just great. Like I don't know how else to explain. I haven't been such an inclusive and happy town a while.”

This year's party is expected to host over 30 thousand people.

You can find ticket information along with an event schedule at whitepartyglobal.com