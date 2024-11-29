From Black Friday through Cyber Monday in the Coachella Valley

It's the most alluring yet dangerous time of the year for Coachella Valley consumers. From steals to scams, from buyers to businesses, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Golden state consumers began preparing for their holiday '



Take a trip to any department store in the valley; it's not easy to miss, and shoppers are definitely out in full force. But this year marks another change and concern for both business owners and the consumer.



"I woke up at 1:30am," Kelly Stout, the general manager of the JC Penny in Palm Desert said.

For Kelly Stout, general manager of J-C Penny, this stretch of days is known as No Sleep November.

The same can be said for consumers.

California shoppers started their black Friday at 4:31 am., the earliest on average of any other state.

Stores this year are competing for your dollars. Stores like Target, Kohls, and JC Penny are offering a variety of things to customers to get them through the door."

{Kelly stout/general manager, jc penny, palm desert}

"we are competing we are here for the customer. jc penny is all about the customer. we really want to get people through the door. we really want to save them money."

For consumers at stores, it is more attractive.

"At 5pm we are giving a way a golden tote, and inside the golden tote is 10 percent off coupon to use throughout the entire holiday season," Stout explained.

For businesses, it's more money.

The average person is expected to spend 1,000 on black Friday, up 14 percent from last year.

and more people

85 million shoppers are expected to visit stores this year from now through Christmas, with Black Friday being the busiest. An increase of 9 million from last year.

And that's nothing compared to online shopping…. In 2023 alone, more than 90 million consumers shopped online, and that number is expected to be even larger by the time Black Friday of 2024 is all said and done.



"People don't go out as much. they shop online but shopping online is scary can't touch it, feel it, see it, know the quality of it," Stout said.

But if you can't resist, you need to be prepared.



The most important thing is awareness of the threats. Cyber security is an ever-changing field."

Abraham Montez is a cyber security expert in Palm Desert.

Montez explained that with more online shoppers this weekend, more scammers will be trying to get real in their victims with fake pop-ups.



"Click on this link for lower prescription cost, click on this lick for sweet deals," Montez said.

Not just shopping but on social media.



"More of the senior community uses facebook. so they're mainly targeted with these ads," he said.

Staying safe online shopping can mean taking just 1 step.

Only using a credit card to buy

Never using public wi-fi

Keep a sharp eye out for phishing links and fake ads.If it looks too good, it probably is.

All to ensure the trend of today.

"This the best holiday we've had yet."

Continues tomorrow.