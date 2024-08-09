High school football preview: Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs

The Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs are extra motivated to regain the title and are excited to put on a showcase for the valley.

"They can expect a lot of winning a lot of yards points, you know," Mighty Arabs senior wide receiver/ defensive back Miguel Rodriguez said.

After finishing second in the DVL last season, the Mighty Arabs are determined to return to the top.

"You better believe it's fuel to the fire," Mighty Arabs senior linebacker Angel Lavalley said. "We're going to come back, and we're going to dominate that game; promise it won't be close."

Making it all the way to the semi-finals last year, CV is prepared to get one step closer and reach the CIF title game.

"We think we can make it, you know," Mighty Arabs senior quarterback Derek Calderon said. "We have this big team, strong team, and we just want to go as far as we can because, you know, we just love this sport."

Having all the tools to compete with anyone in the valley, the Mighty Arabs have a good chance of making it to the final game because of the mentality and strength of the team.

"Competitive and a team with a lot of heart, man," Mighty Arabs head coach Bill Johnson said. "Even though we've done well, we never look at ourselves as the favorite. We always kind of come into it with a chip on our shoulder, feel like an underdog, and knowing that we have to earn everything that we get. So, this year is no different. This is a year where we have to come in, and we have to work hard to play hard."

With 28 seniors on the team, CV wants to make this season memorable for the players and coaches.

"I feel like a lot of guys had a great experience, learned a lot from our playoff run last year to the semi-finals," Mighty Arabs head coach Johnson said. "This year, you can expect competitiveness, a lot of hunger, a lot of guys who've been in the program. It's their last season, so they want to go out with a bang. "

