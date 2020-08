Alerts

Did you feel it? An earthquake initially registering at 4.9 Magnitude, later downgraded to a 4.6, shook areas around the Salton Sea near Niland and Bombay Beach this morning.

The quake was centered within the boundaries of the Salton Sea itself, and hit at 8:56 a.m.



No reports of damage or injuries as of yet, but News Channel 3 continues to monitor the area.