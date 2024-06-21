IndyCar heads to Laguna Seca with new faces in new cars as drivers jockey for jobs

IndyCar is back in action this weekend on the Laguna Seca road course in California and spectators may need a spotter’s guide to figure out who is even in the field following a wild sequence of driver movement that has upended the free agent market with more than half the season remaining. Augustin Canapino is back for Juncos Hollinger Racing after he was pulled for one race over mental health concerns. Nolan Siegel now drives for Arrow McLaren, and Theo Pourchaire is out of a job. Meanwhile, David Malukas will make his season debut with new team Meyer Shank Racing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.