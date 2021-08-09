Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties

business-technology

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of Time’s Up, the #MeToo-era organization devoted to fighting sexual harassment, has resigned under fire for advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration in its effort to discredit one of Cuomo’s accusers. Time’s Up said says it agreed with Roberta Kaplan that stepping down as chair of the group’s board of directors was “the right and appropriate thing to do.” Kaplan’s role stunned sexual assault victims and others.