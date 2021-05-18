College of the Desert & CSUSB Palm Desert graduation ceremony dates & livestream links

Class of 2021

Below is the schedule for the virtual commencement ceremonies for graduates of College of the Desert and Cal State University San Bernardino - Palm Desert Campus.

CSUSB - Palm Desert Date - Saturday, May 22 8:00 am Social & Behavioral Sciences 10:00 am Natural Sciences 12:00 pm Arts & Letters + Education 2:00 pm Business & Public Administration



You can watch the ceremony live here: https://www.csusb.edu/commencement/web-cast

College of the Desert Date - Friday, May 28 Time - 10 a.m.



You can watch the ceremony live at www.collegeofthedesert.edu/2021Commencement