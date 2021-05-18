Skip to Content
Class of 2021
College of the Desert & CSUSB Palm Desert graduation ceremony dates & livestream links

Below is the schedule for the virtual commencement ceremonies for graduates of College of the Desert and Cal State University San Bernardino - Palm Desert Campus.

  • CSUSB - Palm Desert
    • Date - Saturday, May 22
    • 8:00 am Social & Behavioral Sciences
    • 10:00 am Natural Sciences
    • 12:00 pm Arts & Letters + Education
    • 2:00 pm Business & Public Administration

You can watch the ceremony live here: https://www.csusb.edu/commencement/web-cast

  • College of the Desert
    • Date - Friday, May 28
    • Time - 10 a.m.

You can watch the ceremony live at www.collegeofthedesert.edu/2021Commencement

