College of the Desert & CSUSB Palm Desert graduation ceremony dates & livestream links
Below is the schedule for the virtual commencement ceremonies for graduates of College of the Desert and Cal State University San Bernardino - Palm Desert Campus.
- CSUSB - Palm Desert
- Date - Saturday, May 22
- 8:00 am Social & Behavioral Sciences
- 10:00 am Natural Sciences
- 12:00 pm Arts & Letters + Education
- 2:00 pm Business & Public Administration
You can watch the ceremony live here: https://www.csusb.edu/commencement/web-cast
- College of the Desert
- Date - Friday, May 28
- Time - 10 a.m.
You can watch the ceremony live at www.collegeofthedesert.edu/2021Commencement
Comments