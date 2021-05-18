DSUSD Class of 2021 graduation ceremony dates & livestream links

Class of 2021

Graduation ceremonies for the Desert Sands Unified School District's Class of 2021 start at the end of the month. Below is the schedule for school's graduation dates in chronological order. Every ceremony will also be streamed virtually, with the stream link available under each respective school.

May 25 - Amistad High School (Students with last names beginning with A through L) Location - Amistad Time - 8:30 a.m.



May 27 - Amistad High School (Students with last names beginning M through Z) Location - Amistad Time - 8:30 a.m.



May 27 - La Quinta High School Location - LQHS Stadium Time - 7:30 pm



May 28 - Shadow Hills High School Location - SSHS Stadium Time - 7:30 p.m.



June 1 - Indio High School Location - IHS Stadium Time - 7:30 p.m.





June 2 - Horizon School Location - Shadow Hills HS Gymnasium Time - 4:30 p.m.



June 2 - Summit High School Location - Shadow Hills HS Gymnasium Time - 7:30 p.m.

