DSUSD Class of 2021 graduation ceremony dates & livestream links
Graduation ceremonies for the Desert Sands Unified School District's Class of 2021 start at the end of the month. Below is the schedule for school's graduation dates in chronological order. Every ceremony will also be streamed virtually, with the stream link available under each respective school.
- May 25 - Amistad High School (Students with last names beginning with A through L)
- Location - Amistad
- Time - 8:30 a.m.
- May 27 - Amistad High School (Students with last names beginning M through Z)
- Location - Amistad
- Time - 8:30 a.m.
- May 27 - La Quinta High School
- Location - LQHS Stadium
- Time - 7:30 pm
- May 28 - Shadow Hills High School
- Location - SSHS Stadium
- Time - 7:30 p.m.
- June 1 - Indio High School
- Location - IHS Stadium
- Time - 7:30 p.m.
- June 2 - Horizon School
- Location - Shadow Hills HS Gymnasium
- Time - 4:30 p.m.
- June 2 - Summit High School
- Location - Shadow Hills HS Gymnasium
- Time - 7:30 p.m.
- June 3 - Palm Desert High School
- Location - PDHS Stadium
- Time - 8:00 p.m.
Comments