Xavier College Prep Class of 2021 graduation ceremony date

Class of 2021

Xavier College Prep will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m. Doors open for students,

parents and select guests at 9:00 a.m.

The ceremony will be held in-person at the Berger Athletic Center at 37200 Cook Street in Palm Desert.

XCP's 2021 graduating class years boasts 135 students, who cumulatively have received over 715 University and College acceptances, with the average students receiving acceptance to 5 Colleges/Universities. To date, the

graduating class of 2021 have received more than $7.1-million dollars awarded in Merit-Based scholarships.

The 2021 Xavier College Prep Valedictorian is Ryan Sebti. Ryan plans on attending UCLA in the Fall. This years Salutatorian is Taylor Schlicht, Taylor plans on attending Georgetown University.