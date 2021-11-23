Man accused of raping Spring Hill College Student is indicted

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The man charged with raping a Spring Hill College student in March has been indicted on three charges, according to court records.

The records show that Vassil Kokali has been indicted on the charges of first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree sodomy.

Kokali, 22, of Mobile, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on those charges on March 30 and subsequently released on bond the same day, according to jail records.

Kokali, who is from Italy and played soccer at Spring Hill College, faces allegations that he raped a woman last school year. He has denied the charges.

