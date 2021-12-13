Suspect shot in Ferguson after firing at police

By Web Staff

FERGUSON, Missouri (KMOV) — Police shot a man Sunday night in Ferguson after he fired shots at them, police said.

Ferguson Police said officers responded to a call for someone shooting a gun. Other departments responded as well, and more shots were fired.

An officer returned fire and the suspect was shot, Ferguson Police said. It is unsure at this time what department the officer who shot the suspect is from.

Police said St. Louis County Crimes is investigating the incident. This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

