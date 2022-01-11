Genesee Co. Jail lobby used as an overflow shelter

By Trevor Sochocki, James Paxson

Click here for updates on this story

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — For those in mid-Michigan without a steady home, these winter nights can be brutal.

While warming centers in Flint help dozens, COVID-19 safety spacing is preventing some from having a place to sleep in typical shelters.

The cold is keeping people inside, but for those without an inside to go to, Catholic Charities has a warming center and overnight shelter.

Charles Shumpert has stayed at the center for about a month.

“It’s a place to get away from no place. But it’s the best shelter for me in this situation,” Shumpert said.

On Sunday and Monday night, the center had to turn away about a dozen people.

“We had a feeling that we would be at our capacity. And we know the sheriff’s department has helped out in the past. They’ve opened up their lobby for the overflow. And with the shelters being full, you know, between covid and everything else, everything is pretty much full and at capacity,” said Vicky Schultz, CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties.

The center can usually hold more than a 100 people. Now, about 70 due to COVID-19.

Board of Commissioners Chairperson Domonique Clemons helped organize the Genesee County Jail’s lobby as an overflow shelter.

“We did what we do in Genesee County. We came together to protect our community. This is community helping community, it’s what we’re known for here in Genesee County to make sure everyone is safe and secure during these cold nights,” Clemons said.

When the warming center fills up, only a fraction of the people they turn away make it to the Genesee County Jail. They hope the rest find other shelter.

Two people made it to the jail on Sunday night and five were there Monday. Emergency Manager Jeff Wilson sees that as five lives potentially saved.

“One of the biggest things that’s, that’s causing issue right now is COVID. And not only with the people needing shelter but the people that are working in those,” Wilson said.

Any homeless shelter in Genesee County can use the jail now as an overflow if need be.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.