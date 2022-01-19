Another Wolf Attack In Colorado: 1 Cow Euthanized Afterwards, Another Injured

By Danielle Chavira

JACKSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported another wolf attack in Colorado. Officers received a report of the attack on two cows in Jackson County on Tuesday morning.

Officers say the report stated there were six wolves on a ranch in Jackson County. The attack occurred on the same ranch where another cow was killed by wolves in December.

CPW says one of the cows had to be euthanized.

“CPW will be working closely with this individual ranch as well as other producers to provide resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as it works to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program as directed under Proposition 114,” the agency stated in a news release.

Prop 114 was passed by voters in 2020, but the plan is still being implemented.

“It’s worth underscoring that this incident is not related to or a result of wolf reintroduction efforts in Colorado,” CPW added.

Stakeholders have been participating in meetings on “depredation compensation” which would reimburse those affected by a wolf attack.

Gray Wolves are a state endangered species meaning they cannot be killed for any reason other than self-defense. Illegally killing a wolf could result in fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail time, and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.

