Man suspected of killing girlfriend, shooting teen daughter captured in Waterloo after standoff

By AMIE RIVERS, JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO, Iowa (The Courier) — A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and wounding his teenage daughter in Wisconsin was taken into custody after a standoff at a Waterloo home Wednesday.

Simone S. Hughes, 47, of Milwaukee, was ushered out of a garage at 128 E. Parker St. near the intersection with East Fourth Street. Police say it appears a home at 136 E. Parker St. may also have been involved but weren’t ready to release details.

Hughes was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation initially as he had made threats to harm himself, according to Waterloo Police.

The standoff started at a home in the 100 block of East Parker at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in sub-zero temperatures, as police tried to get Hughes — apparently the lone occupant of the house — to surrender. Police said Hughes said he was armed.

During the standoff, Hughes ran from officers and hid in a vehicle in a nearby garage. Hughes was finally walked into a waiting ambulance just after 9:20 a.m.

Hughes was charged by Milwaukee Police last week with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Quinette N. Walters, 41, who was his girlfriend, on Jan. 6. He also was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting his 14-year-old daughter, who survived.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hughes’ daughter told detectives she heard her parents arguing and her mother telling Hughes she no longer wanted to be with him. Hughes allegedly hit Walters, and when she ran out of their Milwaukee house to flee, he shot her. A neighbor reported seeing Hughes standing over Walters and shooting her twice at point-blank range.

Hughes’ daughter ran back into the house and locked Hughes out, and he fired a shot through the door. She ran upstairs, and jumped out of a window when he unlocked the door. Hughes then began shooting at her from the window before leaving the residence.

Waterloo Police and tactical teams got a tip he was at the East Parker Street home. It was unclear what connection Hughes had to the area.

