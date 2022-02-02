Metro Police search for driver who shot at mom, daughters on I-24 on Sunday

By MARISSA SULEK, JOSEPH WENZEL

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police detectives are trying to find the driver who shot at a mother and her daughters along Interstate 24 this weekend.

Ashley Evans, of Rutherford County, was driving on the eastbound side of the highway between the Hickory Hollow and Old Hickory Boulevard exits on Sunday evening.

“It was a calm night on the interstate, not a whole lot of cars,” Evans told News4. “I was totally focused, nothing to distract me, not even the radio, not even my kids talking.”

That’s when she told police that an unknown driver opened fire and hit the driver’s side door of her car.

“All I see is gunfire coming directly towards us,” she said. “I immediately said to my kids ‘They’re shooting at us’ and I look at my daughter who was right in the passenger seat and her hands were covered in blood.”

Evans’ 12-year-old and 7-year-old were in the car. Police said the 12-year-old daughter was hit in the hand and is still recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with minor injuries.

“I got off the closest exit which was Old Hickory Boulevard,” said Evans. “As I was exiting the interstate I realized I had been hit too.”

She remembers she pulled into a gas station and called police, all while caring for her daughters.

“They were panicking, so I cannot be shot and be panicking with them,” she said.

In total, the suspect hit the Infinity with at least five bullets, police said. Evans told police that she “was driving normally and did not believe this was a road rage incident.”

Police said that multiple vehicles had to swerve to avoid the gunfire on I-24. However, this gunfire meant that no one could identify the shooter.

“I’m grateful, I’m so grateful,” Evans said. “It should have ended so totally different. But for some reason, it didn’t. And since it didn’t, I want everyone to know that this happening, this is a problem. There’s not much you can do to guard yourself against it, but Nashville has to do something about it.”

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

