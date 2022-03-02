Loaded ‘ghost gun’ found during probation search of California high school student

By Web Staff

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — A probation search of a student at Edison High School uncovered a loaded handgun, authorities say.

The incident happened back on Feb. 28. According to the Stockton Unified School District Police Officer’s Association, San Joaquin County Probation did a search of an Edison High student who was on probation.

Probation officers say they discovered a loaded handgun inside the student’s backpack during the search.

An investigation into the weapon also found it was an unregistered “ghost gun,” authorities say.

That student has since been taken into custody by the Juvenile Probation Department. The student, whose name is not being released, is now facing multiple gun charges.

