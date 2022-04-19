2 contract workers injured in gas pipeline explosion on Barksdale AFB

By Web Staff

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two contract workers for Energy Transfer LP were injured in an explosion Tuesday morning of a natural gas pipeline on the East Reservations of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Air Force said the workers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. The conditions of the two workers have not been released.

Barksdale Emergency Personnel in coordination with Louisiana State Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

“The safety of all those in our community is a top priority,” said Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2d Bomb Wing Base Commander. “The swift response of our emergency management teams and our community partners played a critical role in minimizing the impact to the installation and local area.”

The Air Force said a small fire followed impacting approximately half an acre of land, with no further damage to installation property.

The incident is unrelated to controlled detonations that occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base Tuesday, and ongoing I-220 construction.

The Air Force reports a gas well explosion occurred around 11:40 Tuesday morning on the East Reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Air Force news release stated, “although injuries have been reported, there are no further details at this time.”

First Responders are on scene and are assessing the situation.

The cause of the gas well explosion is under investigation.

