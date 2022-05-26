Trial date set for man accused of murdering, mutilating college student

By Stephen Borowy

CORUNNA, Michigan (WNEM) — The trial date has been set for a man accused of killing and cannibalizing a college student he met in Shiawassee County through a dating app.

Mark Latunski is accused of brutally murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was a student at the University of Michigan-Flint, in December 2019. Latunski was found mentally competent to stand trial. His jury trial is set for Oct. 18.

Latunski has a hearing on Oct. 13 where he is expected to accept or reject a plea deal.

He has been charged with homicide open murder as well as disinterment and mutilation.

On May 11, a psychologist testified during a hearing for Latunski. A judge ruled in order to maintain competency, Latunski should receive the appropriate amount of his medication.

