Lamar Middle School boys face disciplinary measures after being accused of sexual assault

By Brett Rains

LAMAR, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — An attorney is filing suit to push the Lamar School District to more harshly punish three boys accused of sexual assault and harassment.

“This isn’t just boys being boys, this is criminal conduct and it needs to be taken seriously,” Joey McCutchen, attorney, said. “When students tell the folks who are in charge of keeping them safe, those folks need to do something about it.”

McCutchen represents the parents of three boys who say they’re sexual assault victims.

According to a Title IX report obtained by 40/29 News, the boys said the assaults and harassment have taken place since last summer. In March, one boy said he was violently sexually assaulted by other boys inside the boys’ locker room.

Three boys accused in the report face 10 days suspension when school starts. They are also ordered not to make contact with the victims.

McCutchen says that’s not enough.

“It’s just a vacation for these students and it’s a slap on the wrist for egregious conduct,” he said.

“I think that they should not be in school around the victims,” he said. “They going to be playing basketball with them, they going to be in sports with them? There’s going to be contact. I know there’s a no-contact order but come on. If they’re all in sports they’re going to see each other. It’s an uncomfortable environment and it affects the learning environment for the victims.

The Lamar police chief said his department is investigating what happened. When that investigation is complete, the findings will go to the prosecutor’s office.

A group plans to protest in Lamar Monday afternoon before the school board’s meeting scheduled for that day.

Superintendent Jay Holland released this statement, “the grievance process under Title IX is still underway and the District cannot comment on student matters.”

