Tempe family trying to repair home following fire

TEMPE (KTVK, KPHO) — A Tempe family is trying to rebuild following a devastating fire at their home. It started in their neighbor’s shed and quickly spread. They credit two loud explosions alerting them to the flames, possibly saving their lives.

“We did lose everything in literally 30 minutes, it’s crazy to see everything you worked for and everything of yours disappears in 30 minutes,” Mauro Medina said.

Medina, his wife, and their two young sons have lived in the mobile home off Priest Drive near Baseline Road for about eight years. He said they recently paid off the home and were between insurance policies at the time. That means they have to cover the costs to repair and rebuild on their own.

“We were sleeping completely and next thing when we were sleeping is we heard two explosions,” Medina said.

The local restaurant manager told Arizona’s Family the fire happened back on May 23.

“It got into the installation of the house and since it’s a mobile home it went and traveled out through the house, got into the AC vent and then it spread to the whole house,” he said.

It took a toll on his sons. They’re just 2 and 5 years old. “Our kids were literally waking up in the middle of the night, one of them, my oldest was screaming fire at the house,” he said.

They’ve started making repairs. He estimates the damage, including the loss of furniture and personal possession, at $170,000.

“We’re struggling with the financial situation. We’re trying to get everything and take care of all the money that we owe,” Medina said.

