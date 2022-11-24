On-line date ends in gunfire and robbery

By Rob McCartney

Click here for updates on this story

Omaha, Nebraska (KETV) — An on-line date ended in gunfire and a robbery.

Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime.

Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app and they agreed to meet the afternoon of November 4th at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.

The woman led the man into a bedroom where three masked men, armed with handguns, assaulted him.

After getting his money, they shot him two times.

He was hit in the hand and in the buttocks.

The victim survived and now police want to find the three men and the woman who led him into the trap.

Investigators said they may be in a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers:

(402) 444-STOP (7867)

omahacrimestoppers.org

“P3 Tips” Mobile App

All tipsters stay anonymous but could still get a cash reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.