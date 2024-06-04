Former Lafourche Parish deputy arrested for production of child porn

By Metia Carroll

Click here for updates on this story

LAFOURCHE PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — A former Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s deputy was arrested for pornography involving young kids.

Attorney General Liz Murril says her Cyber Crime Unit arrested Gabe Carl Leblanc, 43, of Raceland for the production of child porn.

Leblanc was hired with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office in April of 2014 as a patrol deputy before being promoted to lieutenant in 2021.

LPSO says Leblanc was placed on administrative leave in March 14 due to an internal investigation into conduct.

On March 31, LPSO was informed by the AG’s office about the evidence that led to the child pron charges.

Leblanc’s bond has been set at $200,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.