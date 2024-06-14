New details about sexual assault case against Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach

By Codi Wilson

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Sexual assault charges laid against Canadian businessman Frank Stronach involve three women who police allege were victimized in 1980, 1986, and 2023, according to documents recently filed in a Brampton, Ont. court.

Peel police previously confirmed that the 91-year-old billionaire was arrested earlier this month and charged with rape, indecent assault on a female, forcible confinement, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

Police released few details about the alleged incidents, saying only that they occurred between the 1980s and 2023.

New court documents, which were obtained by CTV News Toronto on Friday, now show that the alleged incidents occurred in July 1980, February 1986, and April 2023 and involve three separate complainants.

As part of the conditions of his release, Stronach must surrender his passport, notify police of any change of address, and is not permitted to communicate with any of the three complainants, according to the documents.

In a statement issued to CTV News Toronto last Friday, Stronach’s lawyer, Brian Greenspan, said his client “categorically denies” the allegations.

“He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and maintain his legacy both (as) a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community,” Greenspan wrote.

Stronach founded Magna International Inc., an Ontario-based global automotive parts manufacturer, but has had no affiliation with the company since relinquishing control in 2010, a spokesperson for Magna said last week.

Last Friday, a spokesperson for The Stronach Group, an entertainment and real estate development company that the billionaire also founded, said Stronach has not “held a formal role or been involved with company operations in any capacity for several years.”

Stronach’s next scheduled court appearance is on July 8 at 9 a.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Leathong and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar

