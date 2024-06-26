Family of Linzell Parhm hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump

By Andy Paras

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Fort Wayne police officer has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump to help investigate whether the shooting was justified.

Crump has gained national prominence representing the families of a number of people killed by police, including George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

Now add Linzell Parhm to the list.

A statement from attorney Stephen Wagner of Wagner Reese in Carmel, says he and Crump have been retained because there are still many unanswered questions remaining, even after the release of bodycam video Tuesday.

“Why did Officer Mason Wills pullover the vehicle to begin with? Why did he immediately escalate – and not de-escalate – the situation with his actions and his words? Why did he violate so many standard police practices by failing to maintain a safe distance and barrier after observing a weapon in the car? Why didn’t he back away and wait for additional officers who were less than a minute away?”

In the edited video released by police, Sgt. Jeremy Webb says the officer, fearing for his life and safety, repeatedly ordered Parhm to keep his hands on the dash, called for backup, and shot when Parhm again took his hands off the dashboard.

Wagner said Linzell’s family thanks everyone who has expressed their condolences and, until the investigation is complete, they will have no further comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.