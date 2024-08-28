Well-known haunted house in Brandon destroyed by fire

By Kennedi Cooper

BRANDON, Mississippi (WAPT) — People in the city of Brandon are clinging together after losing a community favorite.

The Dark Zone haunted house burned down Saturday after going up in flames.

According to Jerry King, division chief of training, the Brandon Fire Department received a call around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, King said the building was engulfed in flames resulting in a total loss.

Tony Cox, a board member of the Exchange Club of Cross Gates Mississippi, said this is simply heartbreaking.

“This is brutal; this is what we raise all of our funds for. We have two child abuse prevention centers that we donate funds to every year, we help them support and be open. If we don’t donate funds, it’s a huge budget loss for them,” said Cox.

The haunted house has opened every year in October for 23 years.

It was the only haunted house in the city.

