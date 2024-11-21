Hollywood Christmas Parade 2024: Mario Lopez to Get Humanitarian Award

By Nahal Garakani

November 21, 2024 (LAPost.com) — “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez is set to receive the Humanitarian Award at the 92nd Anniversary of The Hollywood Christmas Parade on Dec. 1. The honor follows his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star and his charity work over the years.

Lopez’s humanitarian recognition stems from 20 years of dedication to various non-profit organizations. As a former member of The Boys and Girls Clubs of America, he has maintained strong ties with the organization while also supporting Wounded Warriors, Best Friends Animal Rescue, and Providence Hospital. Lopez recently launched the Mario Lopez Family Foundation to help young people through education, healthy lifestyles and community programs.

Lopez will share the spotlight with his wife, actress Courtney Lopez, and their children as they make their way down Hollywood Boulevard.

Parade Event Details The Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, with actor Jeremy Renner as the grand marshal, joined by Colin Egglesfield, James Tupper, and Jeannie Mai.

The parade runs east on Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Vine Street, south to Sunset Boulevard, then west back to Orange Drive as Santa Claus closes the show.

For those planning to attend, organizers strongly recommend using public transportation such as The Metro Red Line – which stops at Hollywood/Vine or Hollywood/Highland – will offer direct access to the route. Although public parking is available at Hollywood & Highland, spaces are limited and fees apply.

Street closure plans will be implemented throughout the parade weekend beginning Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. through Nov. 30, when Hollywood Boulevard shuts down between Orange and Highland through Monday morning. Additional closures include Highway 101 ramps at Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. parade day. Additional closures include:

Hollywood Boulevard between Orange and Highland (closed all weekend) Multiple street closures on Sunday, Dec, 1, starting from 6 a.m. Highway 101 off-ramps at Cahuenga Boulevard and Vine Street 3 – 10 p.m. Additional Information Parade organizers encourage attendees to visit TheHollywoodChristmasParade.org for the most current information and updates. The City of Los Angeles advises residents and visitors to plan accordingly for the street closures and to expect larger than usual crowds due to the holiday season and the parade’s popularity. Last year’s parade drew thousands of spectators along the route and millions of TV viewers nationwide when it aired on The CW Network.

For those who prefer to stay home, people can watch the parade Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on The CW Network.

