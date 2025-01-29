Houstonians Demand Justice: Green and Turner Call Out Discriminatory Disaster Relief Failures HUD’s Findings on GLO Discrimination Spark Outrage as Trump Administration Stalls Justice

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, TX – The fight for equitable disaster relief took center stage on Wednesday, as Congressman Al Green (TX-09) and Congressman Sylvester Turner (TX-18), alongside Texas Housers and community leaders, addressed the shocking revelations of racial discrimination in the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) handling of Hurricane Harvey recovery funds. The press conference, held at Congressman Green’s Houston District Office, was a rallying cry for justice and accountability in the wake of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) findings that the GLO intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic communities in allocating Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) funds.

The Fallout from HUD’s Findings HUD’s report, now referred to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), paints a damning picture: • The GLO’s allocation process prioritized white communities, leaving Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, and Corpus Christi—areas hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey—without any funding from the $1.1 billion disaster relief package. • Communities of color were systematically sidelined despite clear evidence of severe storm damage and urgent need.

Congressman Al Green did not hold back: “For too long, equitable access to recovery resources has been wittingly or unwittingly withheld from communities of color, leaving these communities struggling to recover. The DOJ must act on HUD’s findings to correct this gross injustice. This is not just about policy—it is about lives, homes, and the fundamental right to recover after a disaster.” Trump Administration’s DOJ Freezes Civil Rights Actions However, a chilling development has cast doubt on whether justice will be served. The Trump administration’s DOJ issued an order on January 22, 2025, instructing its Civil Rights Division not to file any new complaints, amicus briefs, or other court actions until further notice. This politically motivated blockade threatens to leave affected communities without a path to justice, effectively shielding the GLO from accountability.

Congressman Sylvester Turner underscored the urgency of the situation: “How can we call ourselves a nation of justice when discriminatory policies go unchecked? The people of Houston are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and this administration’s inaction is a direct attack on their future.” A Call to Action: Houston’s Leaders and Community Stand Firm Despite the federal roadblocks, Houston’s leaders refuse to back down. The press conference featured voices from grassroots organizations, including Julia Orduña of Texas Housers, Doris Brown of Northeast Action Collective (NAC), and Carolyn Rivera, a community leader and impacted resident. Ms. Rivera, who still struggles with the aftermath of flood damage and displacement, shared her personal frustration: “We fought to rebuild after Harvey, but now we have to fight again—this time against our own government. It’s unacceptable that Houston’s most vulnerable communities were left out.”

What’s Next? Pressuring DOJ for Action With HUD’s findings now sitting in the hands of the Trump-controlled DOJ, advocacy efforts are shifting towards public pressure. Houston’s Congressional delegation, along with legal and civil rights groups, plan to mobilize communities, amplify voices, and demand action.

Congressman Green urged Houstonians to stay engaged: “We cannot allow this injustice to go unchallenged. Call your representatives, demand action, and remind the DOJ that justice delayed is justice denied.”

Final Thoughts: Houston Must Lead the Charge for Equity Readers of Houston Style Magazine, the blatant neglect of Black and Hispanic communities in disaster relief funding is a stark reminder of systemic inequalities that persist under the Trump administration. However, Houston’s leaders and residents are not backing down. From Capitol Hill to community town halls, the fight for fair and just recovery funding continues.

