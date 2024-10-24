Local students receive October ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards
Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" awards, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.
The following students were honored this month:
- Tiffany Xa from Palm Springs High School
- Hunter Ralston from La Quinta High School
- Abbigale Molina of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School
- Niema Bradford from Shadow Hills High School
- Amiere Key from Cathedral City Elementary School
- Shane Murray Dacolias from Bubbling Wells Elementary School
The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.
If you know a student who should be recognized, click here to nominate them.