Do The Right Thing

Local students receive October ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards

Published 12:15 PM

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" awards, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

The following students were honored this month:

  • Tiffany Xa from Palm Springs High School
  • Hunter Ralston from La Quinta High School
  • Abbigale Molina of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School
  • Niema Bradford from Shadow Hills High School
  • Amiere Key from Cathedral City Elementary School
  • Shane Murray Dacolias from Bubbling Wells Elementary School

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.  

Jesus Reyes

