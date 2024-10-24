Local students receive October ‘Do the Right Thing’ awards

Some local students are being recognized with this month's "Do the Right Thing" awards, which is a partnership between the Palm Springs Police Department and News Channel 3.

The following students were honored this month:

Tiffany Xa from Palm Springs High School

Hunter Ralston from La Quinta High School

Abbigale Molina of Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School

Niema Bradford from Shadow Hills High School

Amiere Key from Cathedral City Elementary School

Shane Murray Dacolias from Bubbling Wells Elementary School

The students were chosen for their positive attitudes and contributions to the community.

If you know a student who should be recognized, click here to nominate them.