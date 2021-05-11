Broadway shows ‘Lion King,’ ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Wicked’ set reopening dates

Entertainment

Broadway will be back.

Hit musicals “Hamilton,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King” have announced they will return to the stage on September 14.

The news was announced Tuesday on “Good Morning America” by cast members Alexandra Billings, who plays Madame Morrible in “Wicked,” Krystal Joy Brown, who plays Eliza in “Hamilton,” and L. Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had announced last week that capacity restrictions would be lifted beginning later this month.

Broadway theaters had closed on March 12, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In what was originally scheduled for a month, they have been shut now for over a year.