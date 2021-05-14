Nicki Minaj is obsessed with ‘The Crown’ — like, really obsessed

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj says she is “obsessing” over “The Crown” after binge-watching seasons of the royal drama.

In an open letter to fans, shared on her website, the 38-year-old rapper praised the “entire cast, writers & director” of the hit Netflix series, revealing she had watched every episode “at least 5 times.”

“My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am obsessing over ‘The Crown’ on Netflix,” she said. “The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s safe to say I’ve watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes.”

According to Minaj, she can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s“perfect face” in the fictionalized telling of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, as it does the right thing in every single scene.

“I just want to eat it,” the New York native confessed.

She went on to applaud Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, admitting she was impressed, “seeing as tho I’m such a Meryl StreepINISTA.” Streep played Thatcher in the 2011 biopic “The Iron Lady.”

“I love Helena (Bonham Carter) as Princess Margaret & Josh (O’Connor) as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was — and yes, I just used the word ‘hunkier,'” Minaj joked.

As for Olivia Colman, who plays an older Queen Elizabeth in the third and fourth seasons, Minaj branded her “a great actress.”

She added: “I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs Thatcher’s daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors.”

Minaj — who welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty back in October — also used the post to break her silence on the hit-and-run death of her father, Robert Maraj, for the first time, describing it as the “most devastating loss of my life.”

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time,” she said: “More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”