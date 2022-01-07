Bon Jovi will be back on the road with a new tour

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Bon Jovi is hitting the road again.

The rock ‘n’ roll band announced on Friday its Bon Jovi 2022 tour, which will kick off this spring.

This is the first time the group has toured since 2019.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” lead singer Jon Bon Jovi said in a press release.

The tour will make its first stop in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1, then head to cities like Milwaukee, Charlotte, Savannah, Tampa, Austin, Dallas and Nashville.

Bon Jovi first formed in 1983 and since been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

They’ve sold over 130 million albums worldwide with songs that have become anthems for their fans like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life.”

Tickets go on-sale January 14.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.