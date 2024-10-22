CDC warns of deadly multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

By Nadia Kounang, CNN

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

The outbreak has resulted in at least 49 illnesses across 10 states, including one death of an older person. Ten people have been hospitalized, including a child who had hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication that can develop from an E. coli infection. Most of the illnesses are in Colorado and Nebraska.

Most of the people who became ill reported eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder sandwiches, the CDC says.

The agency says the investigation is “fast-moving” but has not identified a specific ingredient. However, investigators are focusing on two ingredients: slivered onions and beef patties. According to the agency, the beef patties are used just for the Quarter Pounders, and the onions are used primarily for the Quarter Pounder burger and not other itmes.

According to the CDC, McDonald’s has removed the ingredients from stores in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. In other states, Quarter Pounder hamburgers may not be available.

However, the CDC also notes that the outbreak may go beyond those states.

People with E. coli infections may have symptoms including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Symptoms of infection usually begin three or four days after swallowing the bacteria. Although most people who become ill recover without treatment within a week, others can develop serious kidney problems and require hospitalization.

The CDC notes that if anyone develops symptoms after eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, they should seek medical attention and tell the provider what they ate.

McDonald’s stock fell 10% in after-hours trading as the news of the outbreak broke.

