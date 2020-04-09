Skip to Content
A Pause between Storms

The rain ended yesterday, but it's only a pause in the rainfall. More is expected later today and overnight as an area of low pressure lingers over the region.

The Flash Flood Watch for the area has been extended through 5pm tomorrow evening as heavy rain is possible through tomorrow morning.

Rain would be heaviest late evening into the overnight period.

The rainfall is likely to add significantly to our totals thus far.

By Saturday, skies will be sunny with highs warming up to near seasonal normals (83) into the weekend.

