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El equipo de fútbol femenino del CVHS recibe la llave de la ciudad de Coachella

KESQ
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Published 5:09 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - El equipo femenino de fútbol "Lady Arabs" del Coachella Valley High School recibió un reconocimiento por parte de la ciudad de Coachella tras una temporada histórica que culminó con el título de campeonas de la División 5 de la CIF y el subcampeonato estatal.

Las autoridades municipales entregaron al equipo una llave de la ciudad durante una celebración en Veterans Memorial Park, en reconocimiento a los logros de las jugadoras y al orgullo que han aportado a la comunidad. El evento reunió a familias, estudiantes y vecinos que han apoyado al equipo a lo largo de su trayectoria en los playoffs.

Funcionarios dijeron que este reconocimiento pone de énfasis no solo en el éxito del equipo sobre el terreno de juego, sino también en la dedicación, la disciplina y el trabajo en equipo que han caracterizado su temporada.

El entrenador Francisco Morales afirmó que este logro era fruto de años de esfuerzo y de un grupo de jugadoras que se unieron en el momento adecuado.

Dijo que estaba muy orgulloso del equipo y destacó lo significativo que era ver a la comunidad celebrar su éxito.

Las jugadoras Daniela Pineda, Stephanie Torres y Jaylynn Hernández dijeron que la temporada fue algo más que simples victorias y derrotas. Describieron un fuerte vínculo de equipo que se fue fortaleciendo a lo largo del año y que les ayudó a alcanzar el título.

Las jugadoras también afirmaron que el reconocimiento por parte de la ciudad era algo que nunca habían esperado, pero que agradecían profundamente.

Añadieron que este momento supone un punto de inflexión para el programa y esperan que sirva de inspiración para las atletas más jóvenes y que atraiga más atención hacia los deportes femeninos en su colegio.

Las Lady Arabs terminaron la temporada como campeonas de la CIF y subcampeonas estatales, lo que supone uno de los años más exitosos en la historia del colegio y consolida su lugar en la comunidad de Coachella.

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