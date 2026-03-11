Skip to Content
El condado de Riverside aprueba plan para reducir deficít

El condado de Riverside está reorganizando su presupuesto para enfrentar un déficit de 38 millones de dólares y ayer aprobaron un plan para reducir el déficit utilizando reservas del fondo general.é

Además, todas las agencias del condado presentaron sus planes de presupuesto para el próximo año fiscal, y la mayoría está solicitando aumentos.

Las siguientes audiencias serán la segunda semana de junio, y el nuevo presupuesto deberá estar listo para finales de junio.

