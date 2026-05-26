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La Poderosa

Grupo de soldados realizara entrenamientos para prepararse ante crisis en entornos urbanos

US Marines supporting evacuation efforts in Kabul, Photo Date: 8/29/2021
USMC
US Marines supporting evacuation efforts in Kabul, Photo Date: 8/29/2021
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Published 7:44 AM

Un grupo de soldados estará realizando entrenamientos desde hoy hasta el 3 de junio en el aeropuerto de Blythe y en Hayday Farms para prepararse ante crisis en entornos urbanos.

El ejercicio tiene como objetivo asegurar que los soldados estén preparados para enfrentar crisis complejas, como asistencia humanitaria, recuperación táctica y operativos.

Aunque habrá ruidos fuertes en las áreas seleccionadas, incluyendo vehículos y aeronaves militares, la unidad intentará minimizar el ruido en la medida de lo posible.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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