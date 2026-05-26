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La Poderosa

Los oficiales arrestaron a sujeto que era buscado por otro delito grave en Desert Hot Springs

MGN
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New
Published 8:39 AM

Un importante arresto por delito grave en Desert Hot Springs ayudo a sacar varias drogas mortales de las calles ya que la policía realizo una parada de tráfico debido al polarizado de las ventanas de un carro, pero el incidente se convirtió en un importante decomiso de 4 armas de fuego cargadas, junto con varias dosis de fentanilo, metanfetamina y cocaína.

Los oficiales arrestaron al sujeto que era buscado por otro delito grave y deberá comparecer en la corte mañana.

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Nancy Prado

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