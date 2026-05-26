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La Poderosa

Una parada de tráfico en Rancho Mirage terminó en un decomiso de drogas

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Published 8:17 AM

Una parada de tráfico en Rancho Mirage terminó en un decomiso de drogas.

Los agentes del sheriff dijeron que encontraron bolsas con metanfetamina y otros artículos relacionados con drogas.

Se informó que esto ocurrió, en el área de la calle Bob Hope y Ramon Road durante una revisión de libertad condicional, lo que llevó al arresto del conductor, quien esta semana se presentara en la corte.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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