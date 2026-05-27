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La Poderosa

Contruccion en calles de La Quinta

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Published 6:27 AM

Los conductores que transiten por La Quinta deben prepararse para retrasos a partir de hoy ya que están instalando un conducto eléctrico a través de la calle Madison en el área de la Avenida 52, y se espera que la construcción continúe hasta el 26 de junio.

Se prevén cierres de carriles durante todo el proyecto, por lo que quienes pasen por esa intersección durante las mañanas de lunes a viernes deben considerar tiempo extra para sus traslados.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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