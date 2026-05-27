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La Poderosa

Reporte de arrestos de la Migra en el Valle de Coachella

Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/08/2025
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Acquired Through MGN Online on 09/08/2025
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Published 8:18 AM

Recibimos nuevos datos de arrestos de agentes de la migra en todo el Valle de Coachella desde enero y según el reporte, entre los arrestados había individuos con condenas penales previas, incluyendo dos por asesinato, nueve por delitos sexuales, 49 por conducir borrachos, 23 por agresión, 19 por cargos relacionados con drogas y 14 por robos.

También confiscaron metanfetamina, cocaína, fentanilo y otros narcóticos peligrosos, además 250 personas arrestadas tenían licencias comerciales de conducir mientras permanecían ilegalmente en el país.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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