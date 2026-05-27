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La Poderosa

Sospechoso de cometer un robo en Rancho Mirage fue arrestado

MGN
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New
Published 7:01 AM

Un hombre de 25 años fue arrestado bajo sospecha de cometer un robo en Rancho Mirage, el pasado 5 de diciembre del 2025 en una casa ubicada cerca de las calles Bob Hope y Country Club.

El sospechoso fue capturado ayer por la mañana en el área de la calle Jefferson, cerca de la avenida 48 en Indio.

Los agentes del sheriff ejecutaron una orden de cateo donde localizaron propiedad robada que vinculaba al sospechoso con dicho delito.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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