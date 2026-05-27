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La Poderosa

Una persona en silla de ruedas fue atropellada ayer en Banning

By
New
Published 8:06 AM

Una persona en silla de ruedas fue atropellada ayer a las 10:45 de la noche en Banning, donde un oficial de policía que se encontraba en servicio circulaba en su patrulla por la calle Ramsey, cerca del Freeway 10 y arrollo al hombre.

El policía permaneció en el lugar y brindó ayuda a la víctima hasta que llegaron los paramédicos que lo transportaron de urgencia al hospital, donde posteriormente fue declarado muerto.

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

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Nancy Prado

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