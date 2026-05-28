Skip to Content
La Poderosa

Arresto de sospechoso por abuso sexual a menor de edad en Twentynine Palms

By
New
Published 8:03 AM

Un hombre de 30 años de fue arrestado tras una investigación por abuso sexual de una menor de edad en la comunidad de Twentynine Palms.

El sospechoso fue detenido en su casa en un operativo de agentes del Sheriff, quienes dijeron que la investigación determinó que el abuso comenzó cuando la víctima tenía 16 años.

Los incidentes ocurrieron durante un periodo de dos años en diferentes lugares del alto desierto

Article Topic Follows: La Poderosa

Jump to comments ↓

Nancy Prado

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.